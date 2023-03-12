Are you already looking forward to the beautiful Easter season? Then you can start with the first decorations. Especially if you want to make one or the other Easter decoration for outside and inside yourself, it is worth starting in good time. And since the weather still brings rainy days from time to time, there will also be plenty of opportunities for craft afternoons. We particularly associate spring with nature, so natural materials seem to be perfect! We show a few instructions and ideas with which you can make an Easter wreath yourself from natural materials.

Make Easter wreath yourself with rabbit ears

The Easter bunny and Easter eggs are probably the first things we think of when we hear “Easter”. Therefore, these motifs are also perfect if you want to make an Easter wreath yourself. Let’s start with a simple model that you add bunny ears to. Just use any leftovers or old clothes to recycle. For the recycling project you will need:

Kranzrohling

fabric (should not be too heavy)

floral wire

Strips of burlap for tying a bow

Fabric scissors, ruler, wire cutters, hot glue

How to craft:

Cut out one bunny ear from the fabric, then use that as a template for three more. As the first one will not be symmetrical on either side of the ear, pay attention to the fabric side when transferring. Afterwards you will always place two ear elements left on the left and glue them together. Cut out the element accordingly.

Roughly shape the shape of the ears with wire and cut two pieces. The wire should be sticking out of the bottom of the fabric.

Glue the first wire to the left side of one ear, and then glue the other fabric element over it. Repeat with the other ear.

Now check the ears and trim any uneven edges.

Use the protruding wire to tie the ears to the wreath.

Tie a bow from the ribbon opposite the ears.

Make a natural wreath in the shape of an egg

If you tie your Easter wreath instead of using a blank, you can shape it into whatever shapes you like. And what shape would be more suitable for the Easter season than the oval egg shape? Wire is ideal, but the whole thing looks more natural with branches. Use willow branches or vines tied together with floral wire.

Anything you add afterwards is up to you. Add some artificial greenery with leaves or moss and flowers. Easter eggs, which can either be artificial or blown out and designed, are also very suitable. You might even find a nice lightweight bunny figure that you can hot glue into the wreath. Crepe paper or tissue paper can also be used to make beautiful elements for the Easter wreath.

Use a rustic straw wreath as a base

It becomes natural and at the same time rustic with a straw wreath as the basis for your door wreath. Add a few ears of wheat, rye or barley and add a few flowers such as gypsophila or dried flowers. You can then provide color by sticking some foam Easter eggs onto the wreath.

Make your own Easter wreath entirely from natural materials

If you really want everything to be natural, then this variant may be something for you. It is best to take a ready-made blank from twigs and save one or the other eggshell the next time you prepare or bake eggs for breakfast. Once these are washed and dried, you can use them to create the wreath. Feathers are also very pretty as accents to imitate the look of an abandoned nest.

Alternatively, you can collect fresh twigs with newly sprouted leaves to tie a wreath yourself and then decorate it however you like.

We also really like the above idea of ​​using moss to dress up a wreath blank and using quail eggs, pussy willow and spring flowers with onion. A straw wreath provides a wonderful basis for this.

Make an Easter wreath from natural materials – use fresh blossoms and flowers

If you like the look of freshly cut flowers, you can also consider them for wreaths. If you use a door wreath made of branches that is not tied too tightly, small bouquets or individual flowers can be easily stuck between the branches and exchanged as soon as they have withered. Let the children take part in it. When they go for a walk or play in a meadow, they can also pick flowers, with which you can then make and design the Easter wreath yourself. A few Easter eggs or decorative quail eggs and you get a unique model that you can always redesign individually.