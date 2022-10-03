Neosperience recorded revenues of 11.7 million euros in the first half of 2022 (+ 34% compared to 30 June 2021), thanks to the acquisition of numerous new customers (today over 800, compared to 200 in 2019) and the expansion of the offer. Ebitda amounted to 4.11 million, with a significant increase of 32% compared to the same value as at 30 June 2021, with an incidence of 35.1% on revenues, thanks to the significant contribution of the resale activities of scalable solutions.

These important results, we read in the note, achieved in a difficult period for the Italian and international economy, highlight the solidity of the Neosperience business model, based on a growing plurality of skills and markets, which diversifies the risk of dependence on a limited number of business lines. The attention and commitment of the whole team to maintain high sales margins and the market appreciation of Neosperience products and services is also constant.

Ebit remained stable at 1.24 million (+ 3.6%), despite the significant increase in depreciation. Net profit was 0.53 million (0.64 million in the first half of 2021).

In the second part of the year, activities continued aimed at acquiring new important customers in the sectors: tourism, health, pharma, energy and utilities and financial services, for the implementation of projects based on the Solutions in the portfolio. In addition, cross-selling activities continued, in order to enhance the relationships with customers already active at each company in the group; in this regard, the note states, we expect a further boost to sales deriving from the intensification of this activity which has produced excellent results so far. Finally, explorations for new acquisitions continue, on the basis of the positive track record, where an excellent level of integration and collaboration has been achieved in the acquisition operations completed so far.