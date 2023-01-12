© Reuters.



Investing.com – Investors focused on U.S. consumer price index (CPI) data due on Thursday, as Fed officials said their next move would depend on the data.

At present, the market expects that December will increase by 0.1% month-on-month and 6.5% year-on-year, which will show that inflation is cooling. In addition, these economists also expect that excluding food and energy prices will increase by 0.3% month-on-month and 5.7% year-on-year.

European and American stock markets

Let’s look at the national debt first, which dropped 8 basis points to 3.539%. Ariel Bezalel, fund manager at Jupiter, said that the possibility of a global recession is very high, which may force the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates this year, causing the US 10-year bond yield to plummet to a minimum of 2%.

In addition, reported 4.2263%; reported 3.8467%.

The market expects that the US inflation data released on Thursday will slow down. US stocks turned upwards on Wednesday. The three major indexes all closed near the highest levels of the day.

As of the close, it rose 268 points or 0.8% to 33,973 points; rose 1.28% to 3,969 points; rebounded 1.76% to 10,931 points. In terms of futures, (NQZ2) is currently down 0.10%.

In terms of individual stocks, the market focused on the U.S. airline sector, because the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) had a system failure on Wednesday morning EST, and all U.S. flights were grounded for a while, and flights have been gradually resumed.

Separately, Tesla (NASDAQ: ) (Tesla ) is reportedly nearing a preliminary agreement to set up an electric car factory in Indonesia, which is currently producing 1 million vehicles a year. At the same time, the company also plans to expand the super factory in Texas, USA. Affected by a series of news, Tesla’s stock price rose by 3.68% on Wednesday.

Let’s pay attention again. According to official data from Apple (NASDAQ: ), since the launch of the App Store in 2008, developers have accumulated more than US$320 billion in revenue by selling digital products and services on this platform. revenue hit a new high. In addition, the number of users visiting the App Store will hit a new high in 2022, and the total number of paid subscriptions to the App Store will exceed 900 million. According to another report, Apple plans to expand the existing Austin campus, and the total amount involved in this expansion is estimated to reach 240 million US dollars. Apple shares were up 2.11 percent on Wednesday.

At the same time, the stock price of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: ) also rebounded by 3.02% on Wednesday. In terms of news, Microsoft’s next folding screen mobile phone Surface will not be a dual-screen mobile phone. After a year of hardware prototyping and experimentation, Microsoft decided to turn to a more traditional folding-screen phone design with a 180-degree hinge and an inward-folding design.

It is also worth noting that 3B Home Furnishing (NASDAQ: ), which is on the verge of bankruptcy, played its true role as a “MEME stock” and continued to be fired up by 68.6%; the volatility of Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: ) also rose, and the company’s stock price once retreated 6%. , closed up 1.3%.

European stocks closed up 0.38% at 447 points, up 0.71% at the most in the market; closed at 14,947 points, up 1.17% or 173 points; closed at 6,924 points, up 0.8% or 55 points; closed at 7,724 points, up 0.4% or 30 points.

In terms of individual stocks, among them, LVMH (EPA: ), the world‘s largest luxury goods group, broke the top and rose 2.1%. French industrial giant Schneider ( ) rose 1.73% on Wednesday to 146.78 euros.

asian stock market

A shares, on Wednesday, closed at 3,161 points, down 7 points or 0.24%, with a turnover of 309.249 billion yuan; closed at 11,439 points, down 67 points or 0.59%, with a turnover of 432.601 billion yuan; closed at 2,445 points, down 28 points or 1.13% .

It should also be noted that it is currently up 0.45%; it is currently reported at 2.926%.

Hong Kong stocks rose 104 points or 0.5% to 21,436 points; rose 47 points or 0.7% to 7,310 points; fell 0.25% to 4,547 points. Still need to pay attention, closed at 21,763 points, up 225 points, 327 points higher than yesterday’s HSI closing price, with 16,523 contracts traded.

In terms of other Asian stocks, they closed at 26,446 points, up 270 points or 1.03%; at 2,359 points, up 8 points or 0.35%; at 7,406 points, up 69 points or 0.95%; up 0.44%, at 1065.22 points.

commodity market

In terms of crude oil, the market continues to look forward to the US Federal Reserve’s slowdown in raising interest rates, which will benefit economic recovery and drive up demand for crude oil. Goldman Sachs is optimistic about the outlook for the oil market, offsetting the negative factors of a sharp increase in US crude oil inventories. International oil prices rose by more than 3% on Wednesday. %, a new one-week high.

It closed up $2.29, or 3.05%, at $77.41 a barrel, extending its winning streak to the fifth trading day; closing up $2.57, or 3.21%, at $82.67 a barrel, extending its winning streak to three days.

Natural gas prices have fallen to their lowest point in nearly a year and a half amid a mild winter and healthy inventory levels. On Wednesday, it fell 6.99% to 65.1 euros; it is currently down 1.25% to $3.647.

In the gold market, it closed down $1.3, or 0.1%, at $1,876.5 an ounce; it rose 0.2 percent, to $1,875.01 an ounce, still close to Monday’s eight-month high.

Foreign exchange market

In currency markets, there was little change on Wednesday, closing down 0.04% at 103.24. It is currently trading around 103.15, not far from Monday’s near seven-month low of 102.94, as expectations that U.S. inflation growth may slow still weigh on the dollar.

It should be noted that on Wednesday it hit as high as $1.0762, the highest point since May 31, and closed up 0.22% at 1.0756.

In terms of commodity currencies, it rose 0.25% on Wednesday to close at 0.6904, after data showed that the annual rate of inflation rose to 7.3% in November, leaving room for more interest rate hikes. Close to flat on Wednesday, closing at 0.6364.

It finished higher and fell back on Wednesday, closing up 0.14% at 132.42.

As of press time, Investing.com’s market data showed that the Asian market fell slightly on Thursday, reaching a minimum of 6.7614, a new low since August 16; the latest price was 6.7650 yuan, a daily drop of 0.19%.

In the end, it fell back 1.45% to above $17,300, and stabilized at the end of the period.

【This article is from Yingwei Caiqing Investing.com, to read more, please log in to cn.Investing.com or download Yingwei Caiqing App】

(Editor: Li Shanwen)