People’s Daily Online, Xiamen, July 31 (Yu Nailiu) To provide work funding subsidies to eligible companies before listing; to reward the business management team after listing, with a maximum reward of 20 million yuan; the implementation of the “return investment reward” policy, with a maximum reward of 10 million yuan …Recently, the Xiamen Free Trade Commission has formulated and promulgated the Measures for Further Promoting the Listing and Development of Enterprises in the Xiamen Area of ​​the Fujian Pilot Free Trade Zone (hereinafter referred to as the “Measures”) based on the actual situation of the area, to further support the enterprises in the area to connect with the capital market and speed up the pace of enterprise listing. We will strengthen the ranks of listed companies and give better play to the role of the capital market in serving the high-quality economic development.

According to the “Measures”, the pre-listing cost subsidies for enterprises in the Xiamen Free Trade Zone mainly include the CSRC’s guidance and filing subsidies, and the listing application acceptance subsidies. The former means that the back-up listed companies in the area will be given 3 million yuan as a subsidy for listing work after being formally counseled and filed by the Xiamen Securities Regulatory Bureau; A subsidy of 2 million yuan for working expenses.

In terms of listing rewards, firstly, after the enterprises in the area are listed in domestic and foreign capital markets according to law, a one-time reward will be given to the management team according to the financing amount. Among them, if the financing amount is more than 1 billion yuan (inclusive) or the equivalent foreign currency, the reward will be 2 million yuan; if the financing amount is between 500 million (inclusive) and 1 billion yuan or the equivalent foreign currency, the reward will be 1.5 million yuan; If the amount is between 200 million (inclusive) and 500 million yuan or the equivalent in foreign currency, the reward will be 1 million yuan; if the financing amount is between 50 million (inclusive) and 200 million yuan or the equivalent in foreign currency, the reward will be 500,000 yuan.

The second is to encourage enterprises to relocate listed companies outside the city to the Xiamen Free Trade Zone through mergers and acquisitions or other means, and give one-time incentives to the management team of enterprises. The reward standard is: based on the company’s market value on the date of moving into the Xiamen Free Trade Zone, within 5 billion yuan will be awarded 5 million yuan; 5 billion yuan (inclusive) – 10 billion yuan will be awarded 10 million yuan; 10 billion yuan (inclusive) – 50 billion yuan will be rewarded with 15 million yuan; those above 50 billion yuan (inclusive) will be rewarded with 20 million yuan. It is worth mentioning that this reward will be cashed out every four years at a rate of 25% of the reward standard, and the cashed amount will not exceed the company’s annual district-level economic contribution.

In terms of rewards for listing on the New Third Board, for enterprises in the area that have entered the National Equities Exchange and Quotations (NEEQ), the reward for listing on the basic layer is 1 million yuan, and the reward for listing on the innovation layer is 2 million yuan. Among them, if the listed companies in the basic layer are adjusted to enter the innovation layer for the first time, they will be rewarded for making up the difference of 1 million yuan. In addition, NEEQ companies are encouraged to actively transfer to the Beijing Stock Exchange, the Science and Technology Innovation Board, the ChiNext, etc., and the difference in support can be made up after the transfer to the board.

In terms of reinvestment incentives, after companies are listed in domestic and overseas capital markets, if the newly raised funds are used to invest in the real economy of the Xiamen Free Trade Zone (excluding real estate), a one-time incentive will be given according to 1% of the investment in the real economy of the zone. The maximum is 10 million yuan.

The “Measures” will come into effect 30 days from the date of promulgation, and will be valid for 5 years. The “Measures” also stipulate that listing incentives and reinvestment incentives will be given to enterprises according to “free application and enjoyment”. At the same time, if the relevant provisions of the “Measures” are similar to other district-level support policies in Xiamen, enterprises can apply for enjoyment in accordance with the principle of “no repetition of high levels”.

