2023-01-12 10:03:26

Recently, the State Forestry and Grassland Administration released the list of the second batch of new plant variety rights granted in 2022. A total of 436 applications for new plant variety rights met the authorization requirements and obtained the “Certificate of New Plant Variety Rights”. Among them, the genus Iris appeared in the list of new varieties of forestry plants authorized for the first time, and plants of the genus Scutellaria, Scutellaria, Chrysanthemum spp., Iris, Dahlia, and Currant were also authorized varieties for the first time.

Most of the new varieties on the list are woody plants, with a total of 424 pieces, and 12 pieces of herbaceous plants. From a taxonomic point of view, Rosa still has the largest number, with a total of 139; followed by Prunus and Lagerstroemia, with 27 and 24 respectively. In addition, new horticultural varieties of native plants that are mostly used in landscaping have also appeared, such as “Green Arrow” and “Hengwa No. “Xiangfei” and “Zhuzi No. 1” in the genus Euonymus, “Jiannan No. 1” in the genus Euonymus, etc.

Source: China Green Times

Author: Zhang Meng

Editor: Liu Keyu


