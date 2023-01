In the past two weeks, her cell phone has been stolen, she has had two arguments with her mother, and on New Year’s Eve, she fell asleep before midnight. But for Clarissa Ward42, head of international correspondents for CNN, 2023 began in a way that was far from low profile: in the fifth month of pregnancy she returned to the front, in Ukraine, to tell the war from Kharkiv, where she is preparing a special in view of the first anniversary of the conflict.