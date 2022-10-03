Home World Israel congratulates Italy on the new government: “We can’t wait to collaborate”
“Israel is looking forward to continuing cooperation and friendship with the new government and the Italian people”. She wrote it on Twitter Emmanuel Nahshon, Deputy Director General of the Israeli Foreign Ministry.

“Israel congratulates the Italian people at the end of the electoral campaign”, he added, underlining the desire to collaborate “in particular on the economy, energy, water, innovation and information technology” in addition to the “joint struggle against anti-Semitism and for the preservation of the memory of the Holocaust. Italy is an important friend of Israel “, wrote the spokesperson in a message addressed to the future premier Giorgia Meloni without, however, mentioning it directly.

