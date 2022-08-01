Net Insurance SpA passes from Euronext Growth Milan to Euronext STAR Milan. This was announced by the insurance company whose admission is the second since the beginning of the year on Euronext STAR Milan and brings the number of companies currently listed on Euronext STAR Milan to 75. Net Insurance SpA represents the thirteenth company that makes a market transition from the current Euronext Growth Milan to Euronext STAR Milan.

Andrea Battista, CEO of Net Insurance SpA, said: “The transition to the main market and the STAR segment is a fundamental moment for Net Insurance. The listing on this market is the ideal context for the achievement of the targets of the Industrial Plan and an enabling factor for the development of the company over time. This result is also the result of the values ​​and key elements that inspire our actions: centrality of governance, communication transparency and financial solidity “.