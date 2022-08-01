Home Business Net Insurance S.p.A. passa da Euronext Growth Milan a Euronext STAR Milan
Business

Net Insurance S.p.A. passa da Euronext Growth Milan a Euronext STAR Milan

by admin
Net Insurance S.p.A. passa da Euronext Growth Milan a Euronext STAR Milan

Net Insurance SpA passes from Euronext Growth Milan to Euronext STAR Milan. This was announced by the insurance company whose admission is the second since the beginning of the year on Euronext STAR Milan and brings the number of companies currently listed on Euronext STAR Milan to 75. Net Insurance SpA represents the thirteenth company that makes a market transition from the current Euronext Growth Milan to Euronext STAR Milan.

Andrea Battista, CEO of Net Insurance SpA, said: “The transition to the main market and the STAR segment is a fundamental moment for Net Insurance. The listing on this market is the ideal context for the achievement of the targets of the Industrial Plan and an enabling factor for the development of the company over time. This result is also the result of the values ​​and key elements that inspire our actions: centrality of governance, communication transparency and financial solidity “.

See also  90% of China Resources Land’s target of insufficient sales in the first November

You may also like

Universities, Multiversity takes over the San Raffaele Telematic...

Wall Street opens the first session of the...

iPhone 14 series screen panel exposure Pro version...

Industry in contraction in July: it is the...

The ultimate development direction of lithium batteries, the...

Multiversity acquires the San Raffaele Telematic University of...

BNP Paribas expands its Cash Collect Airbag range...

Asia-Pacific Time: Hong Kong stock market is still...

Highways, Council of State overturns Tar sentence: A24...

Tim, tensions between top managers. Uphill road for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy