Home World China, military video: “Ready to fight the enemy”
World

China, military video: “Ready to fight the enemy”

by admin
China, military video: “Ready to fight the enemy”

BEIJING. The Eastern Theater Command of the People’s Liberation Army, which covers operations on Taiwan, raises the tone of propaganda and issues a warning after Taiwanese media reports on the visit of US speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taipei, perhaps as early as tomorrow evening. In a video of over 2 minutes on his WeChat account dedicated to large-scale maneuvers of the armed forces, the caption appears “Be ready and fight, bury every enemy that comes”. The move, drawing red lines, feeds fears about possible Chinese reactions, with the Communist leadership always obsessed with the risk of being able to lose face.

See also  US General Votel: "A mistake to leave now, the Taliban can take back Afghanistan"

You may also like

Ukrainian grain tycoon was hit by Russian missile...

Iran threatens: unable to build atomic bomb. But...

Monkeypox, emergency in New York and first death...

The McKinney fire burns California, 8 thousand people...

Taiwanese media: “Pelosi on the island already tomorrow”....

Gb, the Court of Appeal urgently reviews the...

EU countries show less united ‘solidarity’ amid gas...

Nuclear, Iran: “We have the technical capacity to...

Russia, Putin’s former adviser hospitalized in Europe: perhaps...

Kosovo, tension drops: the ban on the use...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy