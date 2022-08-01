BEIJING. The Eastern Theater Command of the People’s Liberation Army, which covers operations on Taiwan, raises the tone of propaganda and issues a warning after Taiwanese media reports on the visit of US speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taipei, perhaps as early as tomorrow evening. In a video of over 2 minutes on his WeChat account dedicated to large-scale maneuvers of the armed forces, the caption appears “Be ready and fight, bury every enemy that comes”. The move, drawing red lines, feeds fears about possible Chinese reactions, with the Communist leadership always obsessed with the risk of being able to lose face.