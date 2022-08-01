[NTD, Beijing time, July 31, 2022]China‘s economy is declining, and local governments are financially tight, and fines have become an important “income-generating” means. In many places, the income from fines and confiscations has doubled, and various fines have been issued frequently. A restaurant in Hefei was fined 5,000 yuan a few days ago for selling a piece of cucumber.

According to Lu media reports, Wang, a man from Hefei, Anhui, was fined 5,000 yuan by the Market Supervision and Administration Bureau (the same below in RMB) for selling a “pat cucumber” on a takeaway platform.

Wang has both a restaurant business license and a food business license. However, the Municipal Supervision Bureau said that Wang’s business license did not include “operating cold dishes”, so he was fined.

Coincidentally, an online video showed that a restaurant in Shanghai was also fined 10,000 yuan for a plate of “cold cucumbers” and had to pay cash. Netizens’ thread shows that more than one family has been fined.

Recently, Lu Media has counted the confiscation income data released by 111 cities across the country in 2021, and most cities have maintained a rapid growth trend. Among them, Qingdao, Xi’an, Wuhan, Ningbo, Nanjing, Nantong, Xuzhou, Shenzhen, Ganzhou, Weifang, Yancheng and other cities have more than 2 billion yuan in fines and confiscations. Leshan, Nanchang, Qingdao, Xiangyang, Changzhou, Yibin, Huanggang and other cities have more than doubled their confiscation income compared with 2020.

At the same time that the local government’s fines and confiscations have increased rapidly, various cases of fine fines are also emerging.

During the Chinese New Year last year, an old farmer in Pingjiang, Hunan, slaughtered his own fat pigs as in previous years, and sold some of the pork in the market. He was fined 40,000 yuan by the Forestry Bureau, and was later enforced by the court for refusing to pay the fine.

In addition to industrial and commercial fines, traffic fines are also one of the main “revenues” of some local governments. Recently, the traffic police in Luoyang, Henan, issued a ticket to a bus passenger for “not wearing a seat belt”. The traffic police in Chengwu County, Shandong Province were also exposed to sell “monthly tickets” to large trucks. As long as the truck driver pays a fine of 1,000-2,000 yuan in advance, they can travel unimpeded for a month.

