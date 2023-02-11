Home News Captured for attempted murder and illegal possession of weapons
Captured for attempted murder and illegal possession of weapons

In Neiva, the Police captured a 48-year-old man for two crimes.

Uniformed officers attached to the SIJIN Criminal Investigation Section, achieved in the Mercaneiva sector, the capture by court order of Nicomedes Cartagena Saldaña, 48 years old, who verified his identity document, registered an arrest warrant in force, issued by the Court Municipal with Control and Guarantee Functions of the city of Neiva, for the crimes of homicide in the attempted modality in a heterogeneous contest with the manufacture, trafficking or possession of firearms, for allegedly being the person who on February 28, 2021 , in a wooded area of ​​the Alberto Galindo neighborhood of the city of Neiva, seriously injured a man with a firearm projectile.

The prisoner, who records 02 judicial notes as accused of the crime of sexual acts with a child under 14 years of age and 01 record for Homicide, was left at the disposal of the requesting authority, who determined to shelter him with an insurance measure in a prison establishment.

