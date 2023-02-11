Home Health Stabilization process extraordinary tender of administrative auxiliary group of the administrative function of Ib-Salut
Stabilization process extraordinary tender of administrative auxiliary group of the administrative function of Ib-Salut

Stabilization process extraordinary tender of administrative auxiliary group of the administrative function of Ib-Salut

Selection of permanent statutory staff within the framework of article 2 of law 20/2021 of December 28, on urgent measures for the reduction of temporary employment in public employment, for which an extraordinary competition is called to cover 237 fixed statutory staff positions in the Administrative Auxiliary Group category of the administrative function, dependent on the Balearic Islands Health Service, corresponding to the public employment offer approved by the Governing Council Agreements of May 23, 2022 .

