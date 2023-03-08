“this year’s top ten offers prose that is accessible to readers, but also prose that places higher demands on readers – it’s a really steep scale and, we admit, we base ourselves on its steepness as a jury. The year 2022 brought strong debuts and confirmed strong voices from the ranks of established authors,” said the expert jury that awards the main prize in its statement. In addition to the books published in 2022, the prose selection also included those that were not included in the previous year.

This year’s ten nominated writers are Jana Bodnárová, Jakub Juhász, Slavka Liptáková, Dušo Martinčok, Dominika Moravčíková, Michaela Rosová, Jakub Spevák, Veronika Šikulová, Dušan Taragel and Soňa Uriková.