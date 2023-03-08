On Saturday, March 11, the band will be imposed as queen of the department.

The Cauca Beauty Committee appointed the 21-year-old student, Laura Ayerbe Toro, to represent the Department of Cauca in the traditional Cartagena National Beauty contest.

The imposition of the band will take place on Saturday, March 11 at Club Popayán.

Laura comes from a Payanese family, she is an eighth-semester Law student at the Universidad del Rosario in Bogotá, and her second language is English.

In addition to her beauty, Laura is a cheerful young woman with great charisma, qualities that will contribute to the success of her participation in the greatest beauty pageant in Colombia, where she will leave Cauca on high.

She is the daughter of engineer Juan José Ayerbe Mosquera and Luz Adriana Toro, and older sister of Juan Pablo.

The Cauca Beauty Committee is pleased with the representation that Laura Ayerbe Toro will bring to Cartagena, to whom it will offer all its support.

