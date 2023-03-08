Home News Laura Ayerbe Toro, Miss Cauca 2023-2024 – news
News

Laura Ayerbe Toro, Miss Cauca 2023-2024 – news

by admin
Laura Ayerbe Toro, Miss Cauca 2023-2024 – news

On Saturday, March 11, the band will be imposed as queen of the department.

The Cauca Beauty Committee appointed the 21-year-old student, Laura Ayerbe Toro, to represent the Department of Cauca in the traditional Cartagena National Beauty contest.

The imposition of the band will take place on Saturday, March 11 at Club Popayán.


Laura comes from a Payanese family, she is an eighth-semester Law student at the Universidad del Rosario in Bogotá, and her second language is English.

In addition to her beauty, Laura is a cheerful young woman with great charisma, qualities that will contribute to the success of her participation in the greatest beauty pageant in Colombia, where she will leave Cauca on high.

She is the daughter of engineer Juan José Ayerbe Mosquera and Luz Adriana Toro, and older sister of Juan Pablo.

The Cauca Beauty Committee is pleased with the representation that Laura Ayerbe Toro will bring to Cartagena, to whom it will offer all its support.

Laura in photos.

Laura Ayerbe Toro, as a smoker in the processions of Popayán.
See also  Covid, Walter Ricciardi speaks: "In February there is a risk of a blaze, it is up to us to stem it"

You may also like

The wage gap between men and women in...

Essmar advances in the repair and acquisition of...

Car against wall in Santa Marinella, driver dies...

France defends relations with Morocco and Algeria

grill eleven

Dead 25 years old hit by bus in...

Press Conference of the Two Sessions | Dong...

Al-Daki feels the heads of officials involved in...

No solution in sight mining strike in Antioquia

Startup Tevel and Electra Vehicles open their Europa-Piemonte...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy