Now save 36% on the password manager NordPass

Now save 36% on the password manager NordPass

Especially in times of online banking and shopping, secure passwords are the be-all and end-all. Anyone who has a thing for security also knows that you should normally use a different, ideally highly secure password for every login. This in turn should be a combination of letters, numbers and special characters that are difficult to decode. The password manager NordPass manages all used passwords in one program, so that only the master password is necessary. In addition, it automatically fills out the login forms on the individual websites and registers the user with the correct username and password combination.

NordPass is a solid password manager that is free as a basic version. In addition to managing all passwords, the tool can also create secure passwords itself if you wish, which is always better than self-imagined combinations, which are never completely random.

The premium version offers various comfort functions beyond the basic scope. This includes parallel use on multiple devices without constantly having to re-enter the master password, searching for data breaches on the Internet and automatically recognizing weak and reused passwords. Heise users currently only pay 2.27 euros per month exclusively for the 2-year subscription and thus save a terrific 36 percent. There are also strong discounts on the VPN client Nord VPN at the moment.

