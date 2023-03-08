Especially in times of online banking and shopping, secure passwords are the be-all and end-all. Anyone who has a thing for security also knows that you should normally use a different, ideally highly secure password for every login. This in turn should be a combination of letters, numbers and special characters that are difficult to decode. The password manager NordPass manages all used passwords in one program, so that only the master password is necessary. In addition, it automatically fills out the login forms on the individual websites and registers the user with the correct username and password combination.