Golden hour in photography is a particular time of day, occurring a few minutes before sunset and a few minutes after sunrise, when the sunlight is particularly warm and golden. Right now, photographers can capture images with a unique quality of light that creates magical and evocative atmospheres.

The light during golden hour is very soft and diffused, creating a warm and even lighting across the scene. This makes colors more saturated and details sharper, giving a very nice and natural look to photographs.

In addition, golden hour also offers the ability to create dramatic contrasts between light and shadow, creating a unique and intense atmosphere in photography. This is especially true when the golden light hits monuments, cities and natural landscapes, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere.

To best capture the golden hour, it is important to plan your photo session in advance and know the position of the sun during sunset or sunrise. Also, it’s a good idea to use a tripod to stabilize the camera and a polarizing filter to reduce glare from reflective surfaces like water or glass.

In conclusion, the Golden Hour is a very special time for photographers as it offers a unique and enchanting light to create stunning images. With a little planning and knowledge, it is possible to capture stunning photographs that will stay in your memory forever.