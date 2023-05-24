Home » Netflix, a household-only subscription. For those who do not live with subscribers there is an additional cost
Business

Netflix, a household-only subscription. For those who do not live with subscribers there is an additional cost

by admin
Netflix, a household-only subscription. For those who do not live with subscribers there is an additional cost

“Starting today, we’ll start sending this email to subscribers in Italy who share their Netflix account outside their home.” This is the text released by Netflix: «The Netflix account is intended for a single household, that is, for you and for those who live with you. Everyone in your household can watch Netflix wherever they want (at home, on the go, on vacation) and take advantage of new features like Transfer Profile and Manage Access and Devices. We understand that there are many entertainment options available. For this reason, we continue to make significant investments to always offer you new movies and TV series, so that there is always something on Netflix for you, based on your tastes, your moods, your language preferences or people with you want to watch Netflix”.

All subscribers will receive an email with the details. For those who want to continue sharing their profile with a user who is not part of the household, there will be an additional cost. In other European countries, such as Spain, these rules have already entered into force, after being announced for months. But there has been a steep drop in subscriptions.

From Netflix they say that they usually see a cancellation reaction when they announce what’s new, which affects the growth of members in the short term. But they add that then the trend is an increase in subscriptions. In Canada, for example, they report that the paid subscriber base is now larger than before the launch of paid account sharing, and a similar trend is emerging in the US.

See also  Ryder Cup, the fury of golf knocks down 30 maritime pines: it's a massacre of trees

You may also like

Every second German fears that they will not...

Rocco Basilico remembers Del Vecchio: “I lived on...

Work – Study: Global crises are driving millions...

Rai, Littizzetto: “Meloni wants to kick everyone out....

E-cars: This problem could ruin the used car...

Boeing: “Long-term supply constraints in the airline industry”

Ukraine: Are EU aid funds seeping away? “You...

Windows Copilot debuts, ChatGPT uses Bing to search...

Who is Gianni Mion, the wizard of finance...

Elections – Survey: Majority of Germans against lowering...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy