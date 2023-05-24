Hebi City Jointly Participated in the 2023 Rural Revitalization Henan Special Charity Activities Mobilization Conference Held

On the afternoon of May 22, Hebi City jointly participated in the 2023 Rural Revitalization Henan Special Charity Activities Mobilization Conference. Hong Limin, deputy secretary of the municipal party committee, attended and delivered a speech. Li Lianqing, former director of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress and president of the Municipal Charity Federation, Guo Wentao, first-level inspector, Li Xiaoli, deputy mayor, and Chang Wenjun, vice chairman of the CPPCC attended.

Hong Limin fully affirmed the achievements made by the Municipal Charity Federation and charitable organizations at all levels in the city. He emphasized that it is necessary to further strengthen the party’s overall leadership over charity, build various charitable organizations politically, guide caring people in society ideologically, grasp the development of charity from the overall situation, and ensure that charity always resonates with the center’s work. Walking in the same direction; charitable organizations at all levels should consciously use the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China to guide the development of charitable undertakings, insist on realizing the people’s yearning for a better life as the starting point and goal of modernization, continuously strengthen the main body of charity, and improve the charity incentive mechanism , optimize the allocation of charitable resources, strengthen charitable support and guarantee, and demonstrate mission responsibility in promoting the grand cause of common prosperity.

Hong Limin emphasized that party committees, governments and civil affairs departments at all levels should continue to increase support for the special charity activities for rural revitalization in Henan, take the initiative to provide convenience and create conditions for the activities, and mobilize more party members and cadres, caring enterprises and caring people Participate in activities; it is necessary to combine the development of activities with helping rural revitalization and supporting post-disaster recovery and reconstruction, so as to better promote the high-quality development of Hebi City. Charity organizations at all levels should play the main role, practice their internal skills hard, do a good job in their own construction, govern and do good according to the law, create sunshine charity, and build efficient charity, continuously enhance the credibility and influence of charity organizations, and continue to write high-quality Fumeihe City. Brilliant chapters to make greater contributions.

At the meeting, the “Hebi City Jointly Participating in the 2023 Rural Revitalization Henan Special Activity Plan” was read out, and the relevant persons in charge of Heshan District and Hebi Investment Group made typical speeches.