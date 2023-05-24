At the hospital, books can be read from a QRcode on the wall – Medicine

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – BOLOGNA, MAY 23 – Walls for reading. They have been like this since the end of May in some hospital areas of the Local Health Authority of Bologna: no longer white and empty, but with hanging panels on which the covers of some selected books are shown, which you can download for free and read on your mobile phone or tablet by simply scanning the QR code.



It is the E-Lov – Reading Everywhere initiative, born from the collaboration between the Bologna Local Health Authority, the Libraries Sector of the Municipality, as part of the Pact for Reading, with the support of the BimboTu association. Following the model of the Rome Book Forum which developed a similar project in two paediatrics in the capital, from the end of May hospitalized patients in Bologna are awaiting medical examinations, even those who work in hospitals have the opportunity to bring their thoughts elsewhere for a while, choosing a text to read among the 84 titles offered, some in several languages.



There are also other materials available, such as audio books, magazines, newspapers, music, nursery rhymes, news about Bologna and its surrounding area. “The pleasure of reading can come anywhere, even before a health activity, a visit, to make waiting more serene”, underlines the general manager of the Local Health Authority of Bologna Paolo Bordon. E-Lov panels are currently located in the Maternal and Child Department of the Maggiore Hospital, in the Primary Care Department and in the consulting rooms of various Community Houses and polyclinics in the area. “The fact that our libraries open up more and more and permeate important places of life such as hospitals is an expression of the sense of care towards the community and each individual”, explains Elena Di Gioia, culture delegate of the metropolitan city. Among the chosen titles, many classics, with an eye to childhood, children, parenthood: you can download Pinocchio, Alice in Wonderland, Peter Pan, Heart, The Three Musketeers, fairy tales and fairy tales, among others. (HANDLE).

