Netflix and Microsoft as role models: Unlimited vacation days for employees

The streaming service Netflix, which introduced the regulation in 2003, has now gained initial insights. According to the company, employees at Netflix do not take significantly more vacation without a vacation policy than with a limited vacation policy. Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings also repeatedly emphasizes that employee satisfaction has increased. It also sends the message to employees that management trusts them. Personal responsibility is key. The introduction of the vacation concept at Microsoft came around the same time as the company announced that it would lay off 10,000 employees.

