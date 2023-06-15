Netflix opens a restaurant in LA: Twitter reacts so shamelessly

This is what the restaurant should look like. Netflix

On Wednesday, Netflix announced that it will open Netflix Bites in LA. The pop-up restaurant will “feature acclaimed chefs from popular Netflix series,” according to Netflix. A storm of memes raged on Twitter ranting about the announcement.

Netflix is ​​opening a pop-up restaurant featuring celebrity chefs in Los Angeles, and a storm is raging on Twitter – the company has been criticized for its password-sharing policy and canceled TV shows.

The streaming giant announced Wednesday that Netflix Bites will open on June 30. The restaurant will offer dishes by award-winning chefs from popular Netflix series. Since the announcement, the internet has taken the opportunity to bash the company for a variety of reasons.

This is how Twitter users make fun of the restaurant

“Unfortunately, you can’t share a table there,” read a tweet that had more than 140,000 shares as of June 15, and poked fun at Netflix’s password-sharing policies.

Netflix recently announced that it would charge more money per month if users share their password with someone who doesn’t live in their household.

“They cancel your meal after the appetizer,” read another post, which garnered over 60,000 likes as of June 15, referring to the streaming platform’s history of cutting short TV shows too early.

Chefs from well-known Netflix shows prepare the food

Some also took the opportunity to complain about the inadequate wages paid to screenwriters. “So you have money for something like that, but not to pay writers or assistants? Oh. Okay,” read a tweet that received more than 75,000 likes as of June 15.

The pop-up restaurant’s chefs include Curtis Stone and Dominique Crenn from Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend and Rodney Scott from Chef’s Table: BBQ, according to Netflix.

Netflix’s Drink Masters drink experts, including Frankie Solarik and Julie Reiner, will also create bespoke cocktails for the restaurant’s drinks menu, Netflix said.

