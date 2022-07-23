ROME. Boom in judicial auctions in Italy, 69 thousand sales in 4 months. The Italian region with the most auction properties is Lombardy (14%, 9,640), followed by Sicily with 7,923 and Lazio with 7,136. Among the cities, Rome is first in terms of the number of goods auctioned: 1,547. Second, very far behind, is Palermo (550), while Milan (434) is only in fifth place. The courts that handled the highest number of auctions are Milan and Rome, with 2,115 and 2,097 sales respectively, followed by Catania, Bergamo and Cagliari. The average starting price is 166 thousand euros: for residential properties it is 141 thousand, for commercials 173 thousand, for industrials 636 thousand. The average auction base of sales held in the first quarter of 2022 amounts to 166,000 euros. For residential properties, in particular, this value is equal to 141,000 euros, 173,000 for commercial properties, 636,000 for industrial properties and 638,000 for sports facilities. Lazio is the region in which the assets with the highest average starting price of the auction are located: 277 thousand euros. This was followed by Sardinia (228,000) and Trentino Alto Adige (213,000). In the last three places, instead, there are Molise (120,000 euros), Calabria (106,000 euros) and Piedmont (97,000 euros).

Among the top ten cities by number of lots at auction, the highest average base is in Rome (740,000 euros), followed by Sassari (590,000 euros) and Milan (320,000 euros). Among the municipalities with over 50,000 inhabitants, the properties were auctioned at an average base price of € 201.00. The highest average value is recorded in Matera, equal to 875,000 euros. So, never so many judicial real estate auctions in Italy. In fact, in the period January-April 2022, around 69 thousand properties were sold in judicial auctions, up 13% compared to the same period last year. The total value of the minimum bid reached 11.5 billion euros. These are the numbers provided by the Cherry Brick Observatory, which monitors investments on auction properties. The lots at auction in the first four months of the year are 58% residential, 19% commercial and 3% industrial. 20%, on the other hand, goes under the term “other category”.