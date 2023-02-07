Home Business New bridge lifting system designed by Fagioli
New bridge lifting system designed by Fagioli

New bridge lifting system designed by Fagioli

An innovative lifting system for bridges and road and motorway viaducts never used before worldwide, specially designed and built by Fagioli’s internal engineering department. Thanks to this product, the Emilia-based company, a world leader in the engineering and large handling sectors, has completed the handling operations of the deck of the Po viaduct on the A7 Milan – Genoa, which is undergoing maintenance.

Thus, an intervention that lasted a total of four months ended. The Bmm 14000 – Bridge maintenance machinethis is the name of the system conceived, allows to raise and lower, without height limits, portions of deck weighing up to 1,400 tons, distributing the load in such a way as to make unloading on the ground comparable to that of a truck.

I work safely

The mechanical locking of the moved element also allows, in periods of standbyto work safely under the deck portion, without the need to engage dedicated personnel.

The Fagioli technicians explain that there are also significant positive effects in terms of reducing construction site times, thanks to the possibility of moving the lifting system from bay to bay, using self-propelled trolleys, without the need to disassemble and reassemble the structure .

World premiere

«The movement of the deck of the Po viaduct on the A7 – says Fabrizio Ferrari, eavy haulage & lifting director Emea area of the Fagioli group – is particularly significant because it saw the use, for the first time worldwide, of this innovative lifting system».

