This year, the latest iPhone 14 series and Apple Watch brought by Apple support a new feature – car crash detection. This feature can automatically detect serious car accidents and help users contact emergency services in a timely manner. Previously, car owners have been triggered by hitting a tree, providing users with a lot of help. However, this feature may also be triggered incorrectly in some cases, including riding a roller coaster, which has also caused trouble for some users.

New bug in iPhone 14 ‘car crash detection’ revealed

An iPhone user said her iPhone 14 Pro automatically called police when she was riding the 33-meter-tall Mystic Timbers roller coaster at Kings Island Amusement Park. The roller coaster had a top speed of 82 km/h.

The user noticed that the phone played an automated voice at the time: “The owner of this iPhone was in a serious car accident and did not respond to the phone.” He then called the police and provided his location to the police. Since the user is riding a roller coaster, which is a very exciting project in the playground, the screams of the crowd on the roller coaster can be heard in the alarm call recording.

Emergency services were called to the amusement park, but no accident was found at the scene. Coincidentally, since the launch of the iPhone 14, the Warren County Communications Center in the United States, as the operator of the alarm call, has provided 6 similar false reports of car accident information, all of which were triggered at Kings Island Amusement Park. In response, an Apple spokesperson said the feature is “very accurate in detecting serious crashes” and will continue to improve it.

Editor: Qi Shaoheng