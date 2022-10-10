Original title: The first person in history! Ronaldo scored 700 goals in his club career

China News Service, October 10th. In the Premier League game in the early morning of the 10th Beijing time, Manchester United defeated Everton 2:1. Ronaldo scored his 700th career goal, becoming the first player in history to do so.

Image source: Manchester United official social media.

In this campaign, Cristiano Ronaldo came off the bench in the 29th minute and scored 1 goal with 3 shots and 2 shots on target, ending the Premier League scoring drought this season and was elected the best player of the game with 57.4% of the votes.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s 700 goals are distributed as follows: Sporting Lisbon 5 goals, Manchester United 144 goals, Real Madrid 450 goals, Juventus 101 goals. After unlocking this historical record, Cristiano Ronaldo’s old club Portugal Sports issued a congratulatory message: “20 years ago today, you scored your first career goal for Portugal Sport, and 20 years later you scored the 700th goal of your club career! Congratulations, Ronaldo!”

Many football legends also praised Cristiano Ronaldo’s achievements, like Lineker sighing on social media: “Cristiano Ronaldo’s club career 700 goals is unbelievable, this is 35 goals per year for 20 years! absurd!”