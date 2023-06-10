New competition law: This reform outraged the German economy

TIn 2022, anchoring in Germany was more expensive than ever. Crude oil prices skyrocketed after the Russian attack on Ukraine. When crude oil became cheaper again, hardly any of it made it to the pump: A broad discussion ensued about the market power of the mineral oil companies and their potential excess profits, which had to be skimmed off. Federal Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) also intervened and announced a legislative initiative – for antitrust law “with claws and teeth”. The corresponding draft for the eleventh amendment to the Act against Restraints of Competition (GWB) is now available. And the outcry in the economy is huge.