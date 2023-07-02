New customer campaign at Comdirect: 50 € for a free current account

PR/Business Insider

Tired of account management fees? Then you are probably looking for one free checking account. There are now many providers, which is why most banks offer attractive ones Advertise bonuses to attract new customers. So too Comdirectwhere there is just an exciting Offer for everyone who applied for a new checking account by July 17, 2023*. What is the new customer campaign and is it really worth it?

New customer action at Comdirect: 50 euros bonus for the free checking account active

As part of the promotion, new owners receive of the free Comdirect current account active one Bonus of 50.00 euros*. If you want to secure this bounty, your complete application data for opening an account no later than July 17, 2023 be received by the Comdirect. If your application has been approved, you still have to one of three conditions fulfill to collect the money. You must within the first three months either each:

at least Deposit EUR 700.00 into your account

or at least three payments with Apple Pay or Google Pay do or at least a trade or securities savings plan carry out.

Free current account from Comdirect: when you will receive the new customer bonus

If you meet one of these three requirements, you will receive the bonus credited to your new free active current account in the fourth month after the successful account opening. All who are eligible to participate not already a customer of Comdirect in the last six months before opening an account, a brand of Commerzbank AG. So even if you’ve been to Comdirect in the past, can you get the bonus* – if this was more than half a year ago.

What does the free current account active from Comdirect offer?

But Is it worth switching to Comdirect?* at all? Basically nothing speaks against it. Comdirect offers comparable conditions to other providers of free checking accounts. The following services are included in the active checking account:

no account maintenance fee with active usefor customers under the age of 28, for students, school pupils, trainees or interns

free Visa debit card

free payment in the euro area

Withdraw cash worldwide free of charge three times a month at all ATMs with the Visa symbol (operators of the machines can, however, charge fees over which Comdirect has no influence) OR withdraw cash free of charge three times a month from more than 12,000 partners in the German retail sector

contactless payment

Apple Pay

Google Pay

Garmin Pay

Comdirect-App

Online-Banking

For The Girocard from Comdirect can also be booked for only EUR 1.00 per monthwith around 7,000 ATMs from Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, Hypovereinsbank and Postbank in Germany, as well as at participating Shell gas stations and up to 13,000 retail partners unlimited money can be withdrawn frequently.

You can also use the Girocard three times a year free cash at Commerzbank deposit/withdrawal machines or at many German retail checkouts with the Comdirect app deposit, which is not possible with the Visa debit card. The Girocard can only be used in Germany.

Is the current account active from Comdirect really free?

Comdirect checking account can be free if you use it as your main account. So it’s only really free if you’re actively using it. This requires that at least EUR 700.00 be paid into the account per month, that you make at least three purchases with Apple Pay or Google Pay per month or that you carry out one trade per month. If this is not the case, Comdirect will charge you an account management fee of EUR 4.90. However, the first six months are definitely free. In addition, Comdirect waives account management fees for customers under the age of 28. This also applies to students, school pupils, trainees or interns.

Important: Costs can also arise with the active checking account. Many services are only free of charge to a limited extent. If you want to withdraw money with your Visa debit card more than three times a month, there is a fee of 4.90 euros per transaction. If this applies to you, we advise you to book the giro card for 1.00 euros per month. It pays off from three additional transactions per year.

50 euro bonus for the free checking account: is Comdirect’s new customer campaign worth it?

It can actually be worth switch to the free current account active from the Comdirect and secure the 50.00 euro bonus* – but only if you also want to actively use the account. You should therefore make sure that you deposit at least EUR 700.00 per month, use Apple or Google Pay regularly or carry out one trade per month. Our tip: The easiest way is when you deposit your new bank information with your employer. This is how you make sure that money is regularly paid into your checking account and it therefore remains free of charge.

Also, make sure not exceeding your withdrawal limits, because the fees for additional transactions are quite high. You can avoid the high fees, for example, by withdrawing more cash at once instead of having small amounts withdrawn more often.

More checking accounts from Comdirect

Next to the free current account active* Comdirect still offers two other fee-based current accounts:

the Extra checking account for EUR 2.90 a month and that Current account plus for 9.90 euros in the month.

Compared to the current account active, the two other accounts offer additional services. You can find out more about this directly from Comdirect*.

*Disclaimer: We look for products and services for you that we think you might like. The selection is subjective but editorially independent. We have affiliate partnerships, which means that if you make a purchase through a link marked with an asterisk, we will receive a small commission. Our partners also include the price comparison portal Idealo, which, like Business Insider GmbH, is a subsidiary of Axel Springer SE. Our recommendations and the selection of the products are not influenced by this. You can read more about this here: Insider Picks at Business Insider – who we are, what we do and how we test products. The content is independent of our advertising marketing. You can find our guidelines for journalistic independence here: www.axelspringer.com/de/leitlinien-der-journalistischen-unabhaengigkeit

Risk Notice: The capital investment is associated with risks. The value of an investment can go down as well as up. Capital invested may be lost. Past performance, simulations or forecasts are not a reliable indicator of future performance.

