New Dacia Duster, what you need to know about the third series. Now also hybrid

Listen to the audio version of the article

The new Dacia Duster will be fully revealed before the catwalk at the Geneva Motor Show next March, which will coincide with the start of marketing. The third series of the Romanian brand’s compact SUV is one of the perfect daughters of the Renaulution strategy defined by Luca de Meo, CEO of the Renault group, which envisages the transformation of the Dacia line up together with an upgrade that raises the all-round bar of how much each new model will offer.

New Dacia Duster, progenitor of a new generation

The Duster is therefore the forerunner of the road map which touches on sustainability, digitalisation, safety, style and practicality which will also be followed for the development of the next Dacias, but which remains faithful to the commitment of not penalizing the fair relationship between cost and contents. In this regard, even before going into the details of the new compact SUV, it must be said that it has been anticipated that in many parts of Europe the prices of the Duster range will start from less than 20,000 euros. Regardless of the high leap from which it was born, the new Duster does not abdicate the concept of essentiality which the brand does not intend as giving up something but as the presence of everything that the times make truly indispensable in a car. A vision that, by bringing together passion and reason, has already solved the problem of those who had always dreamed of an SUV, but had never been able to afford one, with the previous Dusters. New Dacia Duster, new architecture and only hybrid and LPG engines.

The resolution of the equation in the case of the new generation starts from sharing the platform and some hybrid engines with the Renault Clio and Captur. In fact, the new Duster, as the Dacia Sandero and Jogger have already done, says goodbye to the Bo+ architecture and is based on the Cmf-B. The platform allows you to adopt both the already well-known ecological three-cylinder of the 1-litre Eco-G 100 with 100 horsepower with dual petrol/LPG fuel and the 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbo with 130 horsepower of the Tce 130 with mild-hybrid technology 48 V combined with a six-speed manual gearbox as well as the 140 horsepower full-hybrid powertrain of the Hybrid 140. The system consists of a supercharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder petrol engine, two electric motors and a gearbox six-speed electrified automatic, four of which are reserved for the internal combustion engine and two for the electric ones. The sophisticated system allows this Duster to move even just with electric traction for a few kilometers. Speaking of traction, the Duster Tce 130 offers the possibility of opting for all-wheel drive rather than the front one. The system is new and includes Terrain Control with five car configurations: Eco, Auto, Snow, Mud/Sand and Off-Road. The kit is completed by the device for controlling the downhill speed for low-grip surfaces.

New Dacia Duster, photos of the third generation

Photogallery14 foto

View

New Dacia Duster, muscular but harmonious line

The use of the Cmf-B platform does not affect the dimensions of the new Duster which, in practice, follow those of the previous series even if at first glance it seems bigger. In fact, the third generation is 4.34 meters long, 1.81 meters wide and 1.66 meters high and has a wheelbase of 2.66 meters. The new Duster combines these measures with those that optimize off-road driving, such as the 21.7 centimeters of ground clearance together with the 31° and 36° approach and exit angles. The line of the Duster 3 is defined by taut features softly connected that design a high, wide and squared front inspired by that of the Bigster concept, the SUV with which Dacia will enter the medium-sized sector in 2025, a powerdome on the bonnet and muscular rear fenders which, all together, give the appearance the right SUV-like connotations. The new Duster’s decisive turn towards sustainability brought about by low environmental impact engines is completed by the use of Starkle for the creation of some parts of the bodywork and its superstructures. Used for the first time by Dacia, this material contains up to 20% recycled plastic and is combined with the absence of chrome and coverings of animal origin.

New Dacia Duster, digitalised and very functional cockpit

The taut features of the exterior design are also taken up by that of the interior furnishings. The environment is spacious and defined according to functionality. A factor for which the new Duster reserves many solutions: from ergonomics that put the controls within easy reach and sight, to robust and washable upholstery and practical solutions. In particular, the YouClip attachments scattered in various points of the passenger compartment to which hooks for hanging bags and clothes, supports for smartphones and tablets also in the rear area of ​​the passenger compartment, cup holders, plates for wireless charging and lamps can be attached with appropriate interfaces extras, even in the trunk. The new chapter written by Duster is, however, determined by digitalisation which brings on board a 7″ configurable cluster and, depending on the trim level, different levels of connectivity and infotainment with a 10.1″ central display. The Media Control input system, which is managed with the steering wheel controls, displays information on the 3.5″ on-board computer display and features a Bluetooth connection together with smartphone support integrated into the dashboard. The Media Display also offers wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while the Nav Live adds connected navigation and allows remote vehicle updates. In the passenger compartment there are four USB-C sockets and on higher trim versions also a wireless charging plate for smartphones. The graphic interface of the higher level systems is clear and also includes the off-road screen which displays: pitch and inclination angles as well as the distribution of drive power on the two axles for the all-wheel drive versions.