Home » New Measures for Importing Food, Hygiene, and Medicines to Cuba: What You Need to Know
Business

New Measures for Importing Food, Hygiene, and Medicines to Cuba: What You Need to Know

by admin
New Measures for Importing Food, Hygiene, and Medicines to Cuba: What You Need to Know

Title: Cuba Implements New Measures on Importation of Food, Hygiene, and Medicines

From this first of July, the new measures announced on the importation of food, hygiene, and medicines to Cuba will come into force, both in accompanied luggage and in shipments. The Cuban government has extended the period in which individuals can enter the island with no quantity limit and free of charge for toiletries, food, and medicine. However, there are new provisions adopted.

According to the Official Gazette No. 47 dated June 29, 2023, Resolution 133/2023 of the Ministry of Finance and Prices acknowledges the persistent limitations in the supply of food and other products in Cuba. As a result, the government has decided to extend this benefit until December 31, 2023, and incorporate medical supplies among the goods subject to this benefit.

The new measures also extend their scope to non-commercial importation by passengers as part of their unaccompanied baggage, up to the limit of $500.00 USD in value or weight, as established by the General Customs of the Republic.

Starting July 1, 2023, the new regulations allow non-commercial imports without limits in quantity and exempt from customs tax on food, hygiene, medicines, and medical supplies as part of accompanied luggage until December 31, 2023. Non-commercial importation of the same goods is also authorized as unaccompanied baggage up to the limit of $500.00 USD in value or weight until the same date. An increase in the customs value limit for non-commercial imports through shipments is also implemented, from $200.00 to $500.00 USD.

See also  E Fund announced that Hengchun Pure Bonds will open bond-type initiated securities investment funds on a regular basis for one year_Sina Technology_Sina.com

The table of new prices for shipments to Cuba and the liquidation of tariff duties for shipments destined to natural persons is provided, specifying the shipping weight and value thresholds. The first $30.00 USD value or equivalent weight of 3.00 kg of the shipment remains exempt from customs tax, with the excess of this value subject to a 30% tariff rate.

The measures introduced also clarify that the benefits apply given that items classified as food or cleaning, as well as those identified as medicines and medical supplies, are presented separately from other products. Additionally, the non-commercial importation of food, hygiene, medicines, and medical supplies through air, sea, and postal shipments is allowed, with a limit of $200 USD or equivalent weight up to twenty kilograms.

These new regulations aim to address the persistent supply limitations in Cuba and provide individuals with an opportunity to bring much-needed goods into the country without the burden of high customs taxes. The measures will be in effect until December 31, 2023.

(Note: The provided table of new prices for shipments to Cuba is available for reference but not included in the article.)

You may also like

Inflation is ebbing: More stable prices for food...

Extra-EU exports restart: +4.1%. Purchases from Russia plummet

Are ETECSA Promotions Really Convenient? Comparing Cubacel Recharges...

The Smart Production Line Project Launched: Hunan Light...

Yuan weakness calls China’s central bank into action

Wall Street, Apple opens at 191.63 dollars: market...

McMakler gets millions again – at half the...

Jobbang Technical Team Listed on 2023 Nuggets Technology...

Eurozone, June preliminary inflation down

The Russian ruble falls sharply – these are...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy