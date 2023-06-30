New Measures for Importing Food, Hygiene, and Medicines to Cuba: What You Need to Know

Title: Cuba Implements New Measures on Importation of Food, Hygiene, and Medicines

From this first of July, the new measures announced on the importation of food, hygiene, and medicines to Cuba will come into force, both in accompanied luggage and in shipments. The Cuban government has extended the period in which individuals can enter the island with no quantity limit and free of charge for toiletries, food, and medicine. However, there are new provisions adopted.

According to the Official Gazette No. 47 dated June 29, 2023, Resolution 133/2023 of the Ministry of Finance and Prices acknowledges the persistent limitations in the supply of food and other products in Cuba. As a result, the government has decided to extend this benefit until December 31, 2023, and incorporate medical supplies among the goods subject to this benefit.

The new measures also extend their scope to non-commercial importation by passengers as part of their unaccompanied baggage, up to the limit of $500.00 USD in value or weight, as established by the General Customs of the Republic.

Starting July 1, 2023, the new regulations allow non-commercial imports without limits in quantity and exempt from customs tax on food, hygiene, medicines, and medical supplies as part of accompanied luggage until December 31, 2023. Non-commercial importation of the same goods is also authorized as unaccompanied baggage up to the limit of $500.00 USD in value or weight until the same date. An increase in the customs value limit for non-commercial imports through shipments is also implemented, from $200.00 to $500.00 USD.

The table of new prices for shipments to Cuba and the liquidation of tariff duties for shipments destined to natural persons is provided, specifying the shipping weight and value thresholds. The first $30.00 USD value or equivalent weight of 3.00 kg of the shipment remains exempt from customs tax, with the excess of this value subject to a 30% tariff rate.

The measures introduced also clarify that the benefits apply given that items classified as food or cleaning, as well as those identified as medicines and medical supplies, are presented separately from other products. Additionally, the non-commercial importation of food, hygiene, medicines, and medical supplies through air, sea, and postal shipments is allowed, with a limit of $200 USD or equivalent weight up to twenty kilograms.

These new regulations aim to address the persistent supply limitations in Cuba and provide individuals with an opportunity to bring much-needed goods into the country without the burden of high customs taxes. The measures will be in effect until December 31, 2023.

