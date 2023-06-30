El Valle, Bahía Solano protection works project approved

Olmedo López Martínez, director of the National Unit for Disaster Risk Management, UNGRD, informed Ulmer Mosquera Gutiérrez, mayor of Bahía Solano, that said entity approved the resources to carry out the protection project for the town of El Valle.

Said project is the result of the civic protests of the Valluna community that has been affected by the loss of a hundred homes, as a result of the change in the course of the Valle River. It will include protection, correction and prevention works on both banks of the Valle River, as well as the construction of a pedestrian path in the indigenous community of El Brazo.

The director of the UNGRD added that “currently the corresponding administrative procedures are being carried out in order to start the pre-contractual processes for the contracting of the work and supervision.”

