Verstappen the fastest then Sainz and Leclerc-breaking latest news

by Daniele Sparisci, sent to Spielberg

Ferrari starts well in the Austrian GP: Sainz and Leclerc behind Verstappen in the first and only free practice session, due to the new Sprint format. Of course the gap remains high, over two tenths on a very short track. But a good start in any case, because the Cavallino’s goal is to stay ahead of Aston Martin and Mercedes. Even if we will see the real confrontation later, at 5pm in qualifying. Fourth time for Hamilton ahead of Perez and Stroll. The Spaniard is eighth behind Magnussen and his teammate, Lance Stroll, and Alonso is missing. To close the top 10 Russell and Zhou.

Verstappen has won four times at the Red Bull Ring, last year being beaten by Leclerc. that was the Cavallino’s last victory in F1, then the decline began. Ferrari dedicated a large part of free practice to testing the pace in the race and the aerodynamic innovations (front wing and underbody) that it had fitted for the first time on Tuesday at Fiorano, on filming day. Repetitive passages with the hard tyres, the slowest ones. Those with which the Reds suffered the most in the first part of the season, the pace was good. However, one lap in the final was enough for Verstappen to climb to the top of the timesheets, in a moment of extraordinary form.

Sergio Perez returned, who on Thursday had missed the day dedicated to the media and sponsors (mandatory by regulation) due to illness. The Mexican is coming from a disastrous period, after the accident in qualifying in Montecarlo he completely lost his bearings and there are rumors about him about a possible cut during the current season. That is unlikely to happen, also because there are no alternatives, but it is up to the Mexican to respond with results. Fifth place at the moment does not bode well. More at risk than him is De Vries, Dutch from AlphaTauri. Team principal Franz Tost was asked how much he risks. Answer: He decides, the performance decides. Speaking of the Faenza team, today the new boss – the former FIA Peter Bayer – confirmed that the heart of the activities and production will remain in Italy, while the aerodynamic activities will be strengthened in England. Good news for a team looking for a relaunch.

