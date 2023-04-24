Home » New Migros boss will not join Denner’s board of directors
Business

New Migros boss will not join Denner’s board of directors

by admin
New Migros boss will not join Denner’s board of directors

Economic News

Mario IrmingerBild: keystone

The current Denner boss and future Migros boss Mario Irminger will not become a board member of Denner in his new function. This was announced by the Migros subsidiary on Monday. The reason for this is the governance rules of the Federation of Migros Cooperatives, which provide for a so-called cooling-off period for such changes in function.

The current Migros boss Fabrice Zumbrunnen will resign from the Denner board of directors on April 30th, according to the announcement. In addition, Stephan Fanderl will also leave the board at the end of 2023 due to the term limit.

New members from the beginning of May will be Migros CFO Isabelle Zimmermann and the consultant and former Lidl manager Christine Rittner-Koch. Other members are Michel Gruber (President), Christian Biland and Peter Diethelm. (aeg/sda/awp)

See also  Resolution 8 of 04/11/2023 - Integration and modification of the 2023 philatelic and numismatic program

You may also like

Resolution 24 of 03/04/2023 – National report for...

Standard Chartered: Bitcoin could hit $100,000 by the...

Tim, Vivendi’s requests and analysts’ halt: what can...

The Bank of Japan will announce its interest...

Cautious EU stock exchanges with eyes on quarterly...

Violante: “Meloni is extraneous to fascism. Giorgia pushes...

Dombrovskis, on Wednesday the new EU Stability Pact

Pensions, mockery of Quota 100: he had to...

Cell phone at the wheel: Rhineland-Palatinate wants to...

The civil war in Myanmar is set to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy