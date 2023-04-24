New Migros boss will not join Denner’s board of directors

Economic News

Mario IrmingerBild: keystone

The current Denner boss and future Migros boss Mario Irminger will not become a board member of Denner in his new function. This was announced by the Migros subsidiary on Monday. The reason for this is the governance rules of the Federation of Migros Cooperatives, which provide for a so-called cooling-off period for such changes in function.

The current Migros boss Fabrice Zumbrunnen will resign from the Denner board of directors on April 30th, according to the announcement. In addition, Stephan Fanderl will also leave the board at the end of 2023 due to the term limit.

New members from the beginning of May will be Migros CFO Isabelle Zimmermann and the consultant and former Lidl manager Christine Rittner-Koch. Other members are Michel Gruber (President), Christian Biland and Peter Diethelm. (aeg/sda/awp)