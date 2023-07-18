Home » New offer from Schufa – you should know that about the account query idea
Business

New offer from Schufa – you should know that about the account query idea

by admin
New offer from Schufa – you should know that about the account query idea

Schufa is working on improving its image with a transparency offensive. Consumers can now call up the current value of their creditworthiness on their smartphone – free of charge, anytime and as often as they want. So far, this was only possible without a fee via a data copy, because the European data protection regulation stipulated it this way. An inquiry was then answered by letter within one to two weeks.

The now announced “transparency push” by Schufa goes hand in hand with the desire for more data…

See also  ISLE 2023 ends with great success in Shenzhen, China's LED manufacturing hub.

You may also like

Italy’s digital agenda in Ruben Razzante’s new book...

Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel sees the risk of...

The World’s Biggest Jackpot: Win $1 Billion in...

Cathie Wood devalues ​​stake in Twitter by 50%.

Bundesbank – Bundesbank head calls on federal government...

Small and medium-sized enterprises, for 8 out of...

Stock market podcast: MSCI World: Simply switch off...

Edison Next starts the energy upgrading of public...

Wirecard scandal: Fugitive main suspect Marsalek reports to...

Dollar Falls to 16.7528 Pesos per Unit, Peso...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy