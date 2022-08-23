Original title: New Oriental sends job invitations to old employees, the official name is New Oriental’s live broadcast room recruitment plan

Southern Metropolis News reporter Li Ziyi “Long time no see, I miss it very much.” The reporter learned that recently, New Oriental has released a “homing plan” for teachers who have left, and issued job invitations. New Oriental confirmed to the Southern Metropolis reporter that the information was true, and introduced that this was the “New Oriental Live Room”‘s recruitment plan for departing teachers from New Oriental Headquarters.

New Oriental released the “Homecoming Plan” to the resigned employees.

In the early morning of August 19, the teacher who had previously left New Oriental received an invitation text message from New Oriental: “The head office is issuing job invitations to all teachers who have left New Oriental.” The link of the “New Oriental Alumni Classroom” applet is attached to accept delivery.reporterNoticeSo far, the announcement of the “Homecoming Plan” is currently on the homepage of the “New Oriental Alumni Classroom” applet. The recruitment positions in Beijing include anchors, full-time project management, sales operations and brand public relations.

It is understood that the “Homecoming Plan” is the “New Oriental Live Room” recruitment plan for the departing teachers of the New Oriental Headquarters. The “New Oriental Live Room” is a new delivery platform newly opened by New Oriental this year in addition to the “Oriental Selection”, which is specially responsible for the promotion of educational products.

The “New Oriental Alumni Classroom” mentioned above was founded by New Oriental in July this year. It integrates the resources of internal teacher training and development, and provides courses in four major areas: education and teaching, general skills, professional quality, and humanities and social sciences. New Oriental’s employees learn, and provide functions such as merit-based referrals.

In response to the above-mentioned “homing plan”, a former New Oriental teacher said that the positions released this time are all in Beijing, which is “too far.” Some people also said, “It’s hard to get out.” For the time being, they will not consider returning to the education and training industry.

Suzhou New Oriental, New OrientalinternationalityEducation also released a recruitment announcement for the “Homing Plan”

At the same time, journalistsNoticeBy then, New Oriental local schools and some departments also issued a recruitment announcement for the “Homecoming Plan”.like New OrientalinternationalityThe headquarters of the education and training division is for all those who leave New OrientalinternationalityThe teachers of the course released the “Homing Plan” to recruit A-Level/AP/IB R&D teachers. New Oriental Suzhou School’s “Homecoming Program” has a broader scope, targeting job seekers who have worked in the education industry, recruiting literacy teachers, high school teachers, learning machine teachers, marketing specialists and course consultants.

Earlier, Yu Minhong revealed that in fiscal 2022, the number of New Oriental employees will drop from 110,000 to 50,000, and the number of teaching sites will drop from nearly 1,800 to several hundred. And Dong Yuhui, who became popular because of the live broadcast, once mentioned in the “Oriental Selection” live broadcast room, “Wait for New Oriental to pick them up when they are good.” With the release of the “Homecoming Plan”, many New Oriental teachers and netizens left their jobs. Said: “What Dong Yuhui said is true.”

On July 27, New Oriental released its financial results and annual report for the fourth quarter of the 2022 fiscal year ended May 31, 2022. In the fourth quarter, New Oriental's net income decreased by 56.8% year-on-year to US$524 million, and the net loss attributable to New Oriental was US$189 million, an increase of 31% year-on-year.6.4%. In fiscal 2022, the net income was US$3.105 billion, a year-on-year decrease of 27.4%, and the net loss was approximately US$1.188 billion.

