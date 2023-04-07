Home Business New residential buildings have become more expensive by 15 percent within a year
Dhe prices for new residential buildings have risen by 15 percent within a year. In February, they were exactly 15.1 percent higher than in the same month last year, as the Federal Statistical Office in Wiesbaden announced on Thursday. Compared to November, prices climbed by 2.7 percent.

According to statistics, shell construction work increased by 13.7 percent within a year – concrete work was 15.2 percent more expensive, masonry work by 12.7 percent. Roofing work cost 17.1 percent more, carpentry and timber construction work only 3.0 percent.

Prices also rose sharply for finishing work: carpentry work, for example, was 17.3 percent more expensive, heating systems and water heating systems by 18.2 percent.

At the beginning of February, the statistical office also reported significant price increases for almost all building materials. The Federal Building Ministry said that building prices in residential construction are expected to rise by six percent in the current year and by 2.5 percent in the coming year.

