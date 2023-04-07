by palermotoday.it – ​​9 hours ago

The law aimed at guaranteeing continuity of service for Almaviva Contact workers was also included in the public administration decree approved today by the Council of Ministers. The provision will allow the company’s employees to continue to…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Almaviva, CDM approves decree that keeps the 1500 alive for 2023 appeared 9 hours ago in the online newspaper palermotoday.it”.