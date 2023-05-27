New technology is accelerating!The scale of the domestic new energy storage market is expected to exceed 48 billion yuan this year_Oriental Fortune Network

Reporter 27 in 2023ZhongguancunIt is learned from the forum that the domestic newenergy storageThe market is entering a new phase of scaling.electrochemicalenergy storagecompressed airenergy storageflywheel energy storage and other new technologies are accelerating in various places,This year’s market size is expected to exceed 48 billion yuan。

existZhongguancunIn the main exhibition area of ​​the forum, the new energy storage display unit displayed theNa-ion battery,lithium ionBattery, Flywheel energy storage and other emerging technologies. This year, the implementation of new energy storage projects in China has accelerated. Taking this compressed air energy storage project as an example, the number of units currently under construction exceeds 1,500 MW, which is nearly eight times the scale in operation. It can be said that new energy storage projects are moving from demonstration to large-scale promotion.

From the perspective of technical route, the current application of lithium battery energy storage has become mature in the application scenario of 1 to 2 hours.In the application field of more than 4 hours, compressed air energy storage, all-vanadium liquid flowBatteryThe application of long-term energy storage technology is increasing.

Discipline of the general manager of China Storage Guoneng (Beijing) Technology Co., Ltd.:At present, several key compressed air energy storage projects that have started construction are being fully promoted. If these key projects can complete the investment within the year, they should reach a scale of 10 billion yuan. The future is a trend of cost reduction, and I think the space for cost reduction can reach about 30%.

The reporter learned that the cost of new energy storage has dropped rapidly, and the average annual unit cost has dropped by 10% to 15%, and the cost is still falling. These factors are also pushing new energy storage into a new stage of large-scale development. According to the forecast of professional institutions, the new energy storage market is expected to exceed 48 billion yuan this year.

ZhongguancunChen Haisheng, Chairman of the Energy Storage Industry Technology Alliance:The promotion of policies, the advancement of technology and the decline of raw material prices have jointly promoted the rapid development of energy storage technology and industry.lithium battery(Energy storage) has the fastest development and the largest installed capacity.Compressed air energy storage, liquid flowBatteryenergy storage andNa-ion batteryThe development of energy storage is also very fast, and the overall market size this year is expected to be 20 to 30GW.

(Article source: CCTV Finance)

Article source: CCTV Finance

Original title: Accelerate the implementation of new technologies!The scale of the domestic new energy storage market is expected to exceed 48 billion yuan this year