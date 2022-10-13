Recently, some overseas media have exposed a group of New generation Toyota Camry effect diagram. Judging from the pictures, the new Murray may adopt a design idea similar to that of the new-generation Toyota Crown Crossover. The front air intake has a large mouth shape, and the long and narrow headlights have LED light sources. In terms of style, It also seems to have a lot of similarities with BYD Han it is not against the harmony to replace the Toyota Bull Tau logo with “Han”.

The side of the body is painted with a two-color body, and it is matched with silver radial rims. With the waistline running through the front and rear, the overall visual effect is very smooth, stretched and stylish, while the black ABC pillars and roof strengthen its youthful style. .

New generation Camry renderings

rear,The slender through-type LED taillights are also a popular solution, and the middle position is Toyota’s brand LOGObut it cannot be lit up visually. A small black spoiler version is also equipped on the top of the tail, and the bumper area echoes the front of the car. The hidden exhaust layout makes the tail more simple and tidy as a whole.

The interior of the car is unknown, but with reference to the new-generation crown, it is expected that the dual-screen will also be used, but at the same time, most of the physical buttons and knobs will be retained, which is in line with the consistent style of Japanese cars.

In terms of power, the new car may have the same power as the new crown.2.5L hybrid system and 2.4T hybrid systemAt the same time, some models will also be equipped with Toyota “E-Four” four-wheel drive system. Of course, it will be another situation after domestic production.



Crown Crossover

How, if the new generation of Camry really looks like this, will you like it?