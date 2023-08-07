New vaccine from Biontech in September

In view of the declining business with corona vaccines, the development of individualized cancer therapies, which work on the basis of mRNA like vaccines, is becoming even more important than it already was. Biontech is comparatively far in therapies for patients with pancreatic and lung cancer. A phase 3 study for a drug candidate called BNT316 against lung cancer began in June. According to the company, it initially provides for the treatment of around 600 patients. These should first be recruited in the USA, then also in Europe. Biontech is planning a clinical phase 2 study for a drug candidate against pancreatic cancer in the second half of 2023.

“We are advancing our oncology pipeline into more advanced stages of development, have initiated a pivotal Phase 3 study and are preparing additional studies with registration potential in the coming months,” said Sahin.

