New Zealand’s central bank raises interest rates by 25 basis points – Sina

13
- RBNZ raises interest rate by 25 basis points Sina
- just!Reserve Bank hikes OCR by another 0.25%, one major bank hikes rates immediately Chinese New Zealand Herald
- Too pessimistic!New Zealand residents’ inflation expectations survey shows that inflation will likely continue to rise next year Chinese New Zealand Herald
- This week, the direction of OCR has become the focus. Will the Reserve Bank raise interest rates by 25 or 50 basis points? | New Zealand Finance Chinese New Zealand Herald
- Notice! After the New Zealand central bank raised interest rates this week, banks are going to raise mortgage rates again!Borrowers should prepare in advance Chinese New Zealand Herald
- View full coverage on Google News
See also 53 stocks will face lifting of ban next week, with a total market value of 54.034 billion yuan_Oriental Fortune Network