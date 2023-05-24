Painless smartphone data transfer: Galaxy’s “All About Switching” movie hits the world – Samsung Newsroom Taiwan

“Ladies and gentlemen, Smart Switch welcomes you to Galaxy! We are switching at a rate of more than 1GB every 2 minutes. When transferring via transmission line or cloud, the data will be encrypted and protected at all times.”

The latest promotional video of the hot Galaxy, imitating the in-flight announcement of the flight attendants, announces that the applications and data in the old phone have been quickly and steadily transferred to the new phone, highlighting how seamless and easy the new Galaxy smartphone is. Data migration between old and new operating systems. The desktop icon of the mobile phone in the video is very satisfied with the new living environment. While looking at his new appearance, he looks around leisurely.

Part of the “Samsung Galaxy: All About Switching” campaign, this witty video was shot from the perspective of a smartphone icon and was posted on Samsung Electronics’ YouTube channel in April this year. It reassures undecided consumers by showcasing the superior design of the Galaxy. Just two weeks after its launch, it caused a sensation on the Internet, with over 21.2 million viewers, over 72,000 likes and over 5,400 comments.

Can I transfer to Galaxy smoothly?Answer the real concerns of consumers

According to research data, the process of data conversion between new and old mobile phones is a common worry for consumers. From the complicated and lengthy transfer process, to the compatibility of existing peripheral devices with the new platform, and even whether the photos and other data in the old mobile phone can be transferred smoothly and seamlessly, these problems make consumers fearful of changing phones .

In the “All About Switching” promotional video, the icons of these phones express anxiety at hearing that they are about to move to a new home, reflecting consumers’ initial concerns. The dialogue between the anthropomorphic icons not only smiles but also hits the point, which helps to dispel all kinds of doubts in consumers’ minds.

In the video, the Galaxy Smart Switch app makes these icons and consumers feel relieved. In the blink of an eye, the data has been transferred to the Galaxy phone, and the desktop icons are lively and pleasing to the eye. Even without facial features, vivid expression changes and exquisite animation effects make each icon vivid and vivid. In fact, the film uses 3D animation to simulate the shape of the mouth and eyebrows in detail to enhance the expressive tension of the Samsung Knox icon.

Samsung specially invited well-known voice actors from Hollywood blockbusters such as “Star Wars” and “Jurassic Park”, as well as animation dubbing experts such as the American version of “Naruto” and “Bleach”, to add to the entertainment of the film. In addition, the detailed animation effects inject vitality into each icon character. The behind-the-scenes footage at the end of the film allows the audience to directly see the work of the dubbing master.

From Smart Switch to One UI: Spotlight on Unique Galaxy Experiences

Samsung uses the video “All About Switching” to show how to transfer data from an old phone to a new Galaxy phone painlessly, while introducing the unique design and advantages of the Galaxy. The promotional video consists of several units, including Smart Switch, SmartThings service, Samsung Knox security platform, quick sharing and One UI. The desktop icons of various functions appear in the corresponding units in turn and introduce themselves, explaining various possible application scenarios to consumers.

For example: The SmartThings icon declares that “nothing is more important than connecting”, and then mentions that Galaxy phones can be connected to various wireless headsets, TVs, lamps, and other IoT platforms. The Samsung Knox icon then appeared to explain that in commonly used applications that require an additional layer of protection (such as financial applications), user data will remain secure and protected at all times. Viewers can click on the unit they are interested in to learn more about its functions.

As soon as the promotional short film “All About Switching” was released, it immediately sparked heated discussions among star fans around the world, who all left messages in a humorous tone that echoed the film. Netizens left comments as follows: “After watching this video, I look back at these desktop icons, and I always feel that they have become different”, “Knocking the Bowl Season 2” and so on. A netizen who claimed to be a smartphone user of another brand responded to the video with a long article, expressing the common aspirations of other netizens: “This video is of excellent texture and contains a wealth of information, which will help everyone understand how to transfer data to Galaxy. How easy it is to have a mobile phone.”

Sonia Chang, vice president of the marketing team of Samsung Mobile Communications Division, who is in charge of film production and broadcasting, said: “For consumers who have doubts about transferring data to Galaxy phones, the promotional film “All About Switching” uses a fun, easy-to-understand We hope that the unique advantages of the Galaxy and the convenience of the Smart Switch can resonate with consumers through the vivid narrative of the film.”

With the enthusiastic response after the film was broadcast, Samsung will follow up the success and create similar content to introduce consumers to the unique design and function of Galaxy with ingenious and fascinating interpretation methods.