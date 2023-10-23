Windows 11 October Update Faces Disasters: Games Crash and Functionality Issues Reported

Microsoft’s recent Windows 11 October update has caused a wave of disasters for users. The update, which phased out the first 21H2 version of Windows 11, has led to numerous complaints from users who are experiencing issues with their systems.

One of the biggest problems reported by users is the inability to start certain games, such as “Starry Sky,” which crashes upon opening. Other games, including “P’s Lies,” “Forza Motorsport,” and “Decisive Hour: Modern Warfare II,” are also affected by this update, resulting in frustration for players. The error code 0x89245106 has been consistently reported with these game crashes.

In addition to game-related issues, the Windows 11 update has caused problems with the file manager, start menu, and settings pages. Users have complained that these features crash and cannot be activated properly. Furthermore, some users have encountered a continuous cycle of downloading and installing update files after the error code pops up.

To address these issues, some users have attempted to remove the problematic October KB5031354 update by navigating through the “Start” menu, “Settings,” and “Windows Update” to access the update history. This temporary solution has provided relief for some users.

Despite the widespread complaints, Microsoft has not officially acknowledged the update disaster. However, the company has acknowledged the reports of game crashes in a Feedback Hub post and has launched a fix for the issue. Microsoft encourages users to submit new reports for further investigation by their team if any errors persist.

As users continue to grapple with the aftermath of the Windows 11 October update, it remains to be seen how quickly Microsoft will address these issues and provide a seamless experience for its users. In the meantime, affected users are advised to take advantage of temporary solutions and stay vigilant for any further updates or announcements from Microsoft.