Akamai entered into an agreement to acquire Neosecdata-driven API detection and response platform and behavioral analytics.

The Neosec security solution will complement Akamai’s API and application security portfolio, extending the company’s visibility into the rapidly growing API threat landscape. The combination is designed to make it easier for the customers protect their APIs by helping them assess risk and respond to vulnerabilities and attacks.

The combined API solutions are expected to put Akamai at the forefront of an emerging category of “API security,” for which customers are actively seeking support.

The architectures eh microservizi Based on APIs they are the core of every application developed today, from B2B to web and mobile applications, and are therefore a prime target for cybercriminals. Additionally, regulatory compliance laws such as FFIEC, SOC, GDPR, HIPAA, and PCI DSS require companies to strengthen their API security measures.

Akamai Technologies Acquires Neosec

Neosec, headquartered in Palo Alto, California and Tel Aviv, Israel, is a privately funded company. Neosec employees, including co-founder and CEO, Giora Engel, and co-founder and Chief Technology Officer, Ziv Sivan, are expected to join Akamai’s Security Technology business.

The acquisition is expected to close in the second quarter of 2023.