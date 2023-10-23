Home » The Dangers of Sleep Deprivation: What Happens When You Sleep Little and Badly
Health

The Dangers of Sleep Deprivation: What Happens When You Sleep Little and Badly

The quality of our sleep greatly influences the quality of our life. Sleeping badly involves quite a few risks. This is what happens when you sleep little and badly.

Having a good quality night’s rest greatly influences our daily life. As a rule, for an adult it is necessary to sleep approximately between 7 and 8 hours, although in some cases 9-10 hours may be essential or 5-6 hours may be sufficient. In any case, an adequate amount of sleep is essential to wake up rested and active, in a good mood and ready to face the hectic pace of the day.

On the contrary, those who suffer from sleep disorders experience chronic fatigue, severe drops in attention and a notable increase in irritability and emotional and depressive states, which over time can also lead to more serious problems. In Italy, almost one in 4 adults sleeps little and badly and it is mainly women who are affected. Rather worrying data, considering that sleep deprivation also poses serious health risks. Here are the dangers you face if you sleep little.

Sleep deprivation: what happens when you sleep little

The risks our body and mind face when we don’t sleep enough are numerous and some are potentially dangerous. For this reason, it is essential to act in time and try to resolve the problem as quickly as possible.

Sleeping little or badly has serious consequences. Indeed, according to some recent research, there is a causal link between lack of sleep and the onset of some carcinogenic forms, some of which are quite aggressive such as breast or colon cancer. Furthermore, some scholars maintain that those who do not have a good quality of sleep are more likely to encounter cardiological problems or to be more exposed to the onset of diabetes and hypertension.

Sleep deprivation would also lead to a significant lowering of the immune defenses, not to mention the neurological problems that one faces. Those who sleep poorly or not at all would be more likely to lose brain tissue. In short, the hours of night rest not only allow us to recharge our energies but are indispensable to the well-being of our organism from many points of view. Therefore, it is better to identify the causes that lead us to sleep little and quickly look for a remedy.

