Zerocalcare, the new series on Netflix: "This world won't make me bad"
Zerocalcare, the new series on Netflix: “This world won’t make me bad”

Zerocalcare, the new series on Netflix: “This world won’t make me bad”

Zerocalcare, the new series is out. That’s who the satirical cartoonist is

Let’s start, as usual, with the news. Zerocalcare has produced a new series on Netflix, “This world won’t make me bad”, which is added to the previous one, “Ripping along the edges”. The social and political satire of Zerocalcare is acid, corrosive, ironic and devastating. It does not allow pause. It does not promise immunity. It doesn’t make discounts. To nobody.

It is considered a left-wing satire but in reality it too is attacked precisely for having distanced itself from the popular classes with the recurring accusation of “winning only in Parioli”. The left of the ztl and armocromists is not welcome, even if they try to put their hat on it.

Who is Zero limestone? It’s actually called Michele Rech, was born in Arezzo in 1983, and is an Italian cartoonist. The best. The name “Zero limestone” – says the artist – he invented it because he had to create a nickname for a discussion on the Internet and so he thought of the television refrain of a well-known product against limestone. His life is immediately adventurous. He was born in Arezzo, grew up first in Cortona and then in France, because his mother is from there, and then finally moved to Rome in the suburb of Rebibbia – Ponte Mammolo, where he attended a French high school. He also frequents Forte Prenestino, one of the social centers occupied by Roman anarchist dissent, in the Prenestino Centocelle district.

