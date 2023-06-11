Home » Trump, I’m running for the 2024 election even if they condemn me
Trump, I’m running for the 2024 election even if they condemn me

Donald Trump has no intention of giving up the 2024 presidential race, even if convicted.

“I will never give up,” said the former president in an interview with Politico aboard his plane.

“I didn’t do anything wrong,” he reiterated. “I have never been charged in my life. Now twice in two months, it is a political act ”, reiterated the tycoon.

Donald Trump is not legally prohibited from running for president from prison or as a convict, but such a candidacy would still present a demanding test for the country’s political and legal system, Politico stresses.

