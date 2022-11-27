Caijing.com Finance News On November 26, the Liaoning Provincial Rural Commercial Bank Co., Ltd. Preparatory Working Group disclosed in the “Liaoning Daily” that Shenyang Rural Commercial Bank and 30 Rural Credit Unions formed the Liaoning Provincial Rural Commercial Bank Co., Ltd. ( Subject to the name approved by the supervisory department, referred to as “Liaoning Rural Commercial Bank”), agreed to establish and authorize the Liaoning Provincial Rural Commercial Bank Co., Ltd. preparatory working group to promote the specific work of establishing the Liaoning Rural Commercial Bank, including but not limited to hiring The intermediary agency carries out work such as asset verification and asset evaluation, disposal of net assets, and other matters related to the establishment of Liaoning Provincial Rural Commercial Bank.

The announcement shows that the shares of the original shareholders of Shenyang Rural Commercial Bank and the shares of the original members of the 30 Rural Credit Unions will be disposed of in accordance with the principles of marketization and rule of law. All the claims and debts of Shenyang Rural Commercial Bank and 30 Rural Credit Cooperatives will be undertaken by Liaoning Provincial Rural Commercial Bank after establishment. The operating profit and loss of Shenyang Rural Commercial Bank and 30 Rural Credit Cooperatives from the base date of assets and capital verification to the opening of Liaoning Provincial Rural Commercial Bank (that is, from September 30, 2022 to the opening date) shall be determined by Liaoning Provincial Rural Commercial Bank after its establishment. Shared ownership and responsibility of all shareholders.

Among them, 30 Rural Credit Cooperatives include: Beipiao City Rural Credit Cooperative Cooperative, Beizhen City Rural Credit Cooperative Cooperative, Benxi Urban Rural Credit Cooperative Cooperative, Changtu County Rural Credit Cooperative Cooperative, Chaoyang City Shuang Ta District Rural Credit Cooperatives, Chaoyang County Rural Credit Cooperatives, Diaobingshan City Rural Credit Cooperatives, Faku County Rural Credit Cooperatives, Fushun City Shuncheng District Rural Credit Cooperatives, Fuxin Mongolian Autonomous County Rural Credit Cooperatives, Heishan County Rural Credit Cooperatives, Jianchang County Rural Credit Cooperatives, Kazuo County Rural Credit Cooperatives, Kaiyuan Rural Credit Cooperatives, Kangping County Rural Credit Cooperatives, Shenyang Liao Central District Rural Credit Cooperatives, Linghai Rural Credit Cooperatives, Lingyuan Rural Credit Cooperatives, Chaoyang Longcheng District Rural Credit Cooperatives, Panshan County Rural Credit Cooperatives, Shenyang Sujiatun District Rural Credit Cooperatives, Suizhong County Rural Credit Cooperatives, Taian County Rural Credit Cooperatives, Tieling City Qinghe District Rural Credit Cooperatives, Tieling City Yinzhou District Rural Credit Cooperatives, Tieling County Rural Credit Cooperatives Cooperatives, Xifeng County Rural Credit Cooperatives, Yi County Rural Credit Cooperatives, Zhangwu County Rural Credit Cooperatives, Fushun County Rural Credit Cooperatives.

At present, Shenyang Rural Commercial Bank has completed internal corporate governance procedures with 30 rural credit associations, reviewed and passed relevant matters and formed a resolution. It is now announced to the public. The announcement period is 60 days, starting from November 26, 2022 to 2023 Ends January 24th.

