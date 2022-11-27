Home Entertainment Huang Xiaoming took a new lover to a dinner party and slipped his mobile phone to leak honey-Entertainment-Foreign Entertainment-China, Hong Kong and Taiwan
Huang Xiaoming took a new lover to a dinner party and slipped his mobile phone to leak honey

Huang Xiaoming took a new lover to a dinner party and slipped his mobile phone to leak honey-Entertainment-Foreign Entertainment-China, Hong Kong and Taiwan

Huang Xiaoming took his newlyweds to a dinner party, and the couple dressed up slipped their mobile phones to leak honey

Huang Xiaoming (right) suspected of taking his rumored girlfriend Ye Ke (left) to dinner in private. (taken from the Internet)

(News from Beijing on the 26th)Huang XiaomingandAngelababyOfficially divorced in January this year, the relationship status of the two has attracted more attention after resuming their singles. Not long ago, Huang Xiaoming was revealed to be in love with Bai Fumei.Ye Kebut he never responded to this. A few days ago, they were caught with clues of being in love. It was previously rumored that they were the Internet celebrities who had cheated on Xiang ZuoXiao Hu JingPosted a video of himself having dinner with Huang Xiaoming, and Huang Xiaoming was accompanied by a woman who was very similar to Ye Ke in terms of dress and appearance, making netizens conclude that this woman was Ye Ke.

In the film, Huang Xiaoming and Ye Ke are sitting next to each other. Huang Xiaoming is dressed casually in a black top and a baseball cap. Ye Ke is exquisitely dressed, also wearing black clothes. He and Huang Xiaoming are dressed like a couple. The mobile phone showed a smile. Although there was no interaction with each other in the video, the dinner together still aroused heated discussions among netizens. Many netizens discussed their relationship in the comment area. Someone asked, “Is his girlfriend next to him?” Xiao Hu Jing, who then posted the video, liked the message, which seemed to be the default.

More and more evidence

Ever since Huang Xiaoming and Angelababy officially announced their divorce, there have been scandals between him and Internet celebrity Ye Ke. I didn’t see Ye Ke, but Ye Ke also posted a group photo of herself and her best friend. They were all dressed in the same clothes, and they were immediately caught to see the exhibition on the same day. The two took pictures separately in order to avoid suspicion. This behavior caused a bigger commotion. Suspect.

See also  Dalian Repertory Theatre presents "The Windless Zone" at the National Grand Theater to relive history and pay tribute to the ancestors

When Ye Ke celebrated his birthday before, the flowers were inscribed with “Mr. M”. Netizens guessed that Mr. M was Huang Xiaoming himself, but Ye Ke and his friends came out to deny it at the time, and more and more rumors about the relationship between Huang Xiaoming and Ye Ke , and more and more evidence was found, but Huang Xiaoming has not responded to this so far. Netizens also guessed “I don’t know if it is the default”? Some people also think that Huang Xiaoming may want to protect the woman, so he doesn’t want to be too high-profile.

Huang Xiaoming took his newlyweds to a dinner party, and the couple dressed up slipped their mobile phones to leak honey
Netizens guessed that the woman in black was Ye Ke (left). (taken from the Internet)
Huang Xiaoming took his newlyweds to a dinner party, and the couple dressed up slipped their mobile phones to leak honey
Ye Ke also wore black clothes, and Huang Xiaoming dressed like a couple. They both lowered their heads and swiped their phones to smile. (taken from the Internet)

Huang Xiaoming took his newlyweds to a dinner party, and the couple dressed up slipped their mobile phones to leak honey

Huang Xiaoming took his newlyweds to a dinner party, and the couple dressed up slipped their mobile phones to leak honey
Facing outside rumors, Huang Xiaoming and Ye Ke have not responded positively so far. (taken from Weibo)

