(News from Beijing on the 26th) and Officially divorced in January this year, the relationship status of the two has attracted more attention after resuming their singles. Not long ago, Huang Xiaoming was revealed to be in love with Bai Fumei. but he never responded to this. A few days ago, they were caught with clues of being in love. It was previously rumored that they were the Internet celebrities who had cheated on Xiang Zuo Posted a video of himself having dinner with Huang Xiaoming, and Huang Xiaoming was accompanied by a woman who was very similar to Ye Ke in terms of dress and appearance, making netizens conclude that this woman was Ye Ke.

In the film, Huang Xiaoming and Ye Ke are sitting next to each other. Huang Xiaoming is dressed casually in a black top and a baseball cap. Ye Ke is exquisitely dressed, also wearing black clothes. He and Huang Xiaoming are dressed like a couple. The mobile phone showed a smile. Although there was no interaction with each other in the video, the dinner together still aroused heated discussions among netizens. Many netizens discussed their relationship in the comment area. Someone asked, “Is his girlfriend next to him?” Xiao Hu Jing, who then posted the video, liked the message, which seemed to be the default.

More and more evidence

Ever since Huang Xiaoming and Angelababy officially announced their divorce, there have been scandals between him and Internet celebrity Ye Ke. I didn’t see Ye Ke, but Ye Ke also posted a group photo of herself and her best friend. They were all dressed in the same clothes, and they were immediately caught to see the exhibition on the same day. The two took pictures separately in order to avoid suspicion. This behavior caused a bigger commotion. Suspect.

When Ye Ke celebrated his birthday before, the flowers were inscribed with “Mr. M”. Netizens guessed that Mr. M was Huang Xiaoming himself, but Ye Ke and his friends came out to deny it at the time, and more and more rumors about the relationship between Huang Xiaoming and Ye Ke , and more and more evidence was found, but Huang Xiaoming has not responded to this so far. Netizens also guessed “I don’t know if it is the default”? Some people also think that Huang Xiaoming may want to protect the woman, so he doesn’t want to be too high-profile.