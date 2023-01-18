Home Business Nexi entrusts IBM with the sustainable modernization of the platform
Nexi entrusts IBM with the sustainable modernization of the platform

Today, Nexi, the European leader in the digital payments market, announced a five-year agreement with IBM for the sustainable and secure modernization of Nexi’s core payment processing platform with IBM z16 technology and IBM Storage System.

The collaboration supports PayTech’s strategic growth plan by accelerating the modernization of services, data and processes so that digital channels and applications can run reliably and securely, up to being quantum-safe.

Demand for digital services is growing rapidly, driven by evolving regulatory and compliance requirements and the advancement of an increasingly contactless society. Nexi is responding to this demand by modernizing its technology to improve the customer experience of its growing customer base, which includes more than 1,000 financial institutions and more than 2 million merchants.

The modernization will involve transforming Nexi’s core technology infrastructure, which is central to its business as it underpins digital payment operations and services.

Under the agreement, IBM will work closely with Nexi to provide hardware and software technologies and to add its expertise to drive greater efficiency of the group’s digital payment services and growth of its workloads.

In addition to optimizing technological platforms and improving efficiency, the agreement makes it possible to respond even more effectively to the needs of its customers – individuals, companies and financial institutions – with increasingly simpler, faster and more secure digital payment services .

Adopted to support Nexi’s sustainable growth, the IBM z16 was designed with energy efficiency in mind and will enable Nexi to achieve more performance with less power consumption. IBM technologies have steadily improved their energy efficiency, for example by increasing the maximum system capacity per kW of a mainframe more than 100 times over 14 generations.

See also  Caixin China's service industry PMI recorded 50.3 in June, dropping to 14-month minimum_Caixin PMI Channel_Caixin Network

As a result, Nexi could reduce infrastructure energy consumption by 25% and heat loss by another 25%, helping to decrease CO2 emissions in achieving sustainability goals. IBM Storage systems allow maximum reliability by improving performance and reducing space and energy consumption thanks to the innovative Flash technology.

