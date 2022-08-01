Easy Car News On July 31, Nezha S was officially listed, with a guide price of 199,800-338,800 yuan. The new car is positioned as a sports smart coupe. It is built on the self-developed Shanhai platform and provides two sets of power systems, pure electric and extended range. It will be delivered by the end of 2022. Among them, the extended-range version of the CLTC has a cruising range of 1,160 kilometers.
sports smart coupe
Based on self-developed Shanhai platform
Extended range / pure electric two sets of power systems
Extended-range CLTC comprehensive endurance of 1160 kilometers
Pure electric range of 715 kilometers
Choice of two intelligent driving systems
Model introduction
The new car has a length of 4980 mm, a wheelbase of 2980 mm and a drag coefficient of 0.216Cd. The design of the whole vehicle emphasizes the ratio of width and height, and the visual center of gravity is low. The pure electric four-wheel drive version provides a front luggage compartment.